Visa Inc. $V Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 6.2% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $38,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $641.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.70.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

