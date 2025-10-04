Wall Street Zen Upgrades 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) to Buy

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.65.

10x Genomics Price Performance

TXG opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 2.05. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 163.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 400,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 16,013.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 320,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 318,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

