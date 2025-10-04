Wall Street Zen Upgrades Grindr (NYSE:GRND) to “Buy”

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Grindr alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Grindr in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Report on GRND

Grindr Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NYSE:GRND opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Grindr has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $25.13.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 84.93% and a negative net margin of 14.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 7,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $119,552.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 555,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,695,589.76. This trade represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 43,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $735,812.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 688,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,113.83. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,185 over the last ninety days. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grindr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRND. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Grindr by 1,277.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Grindr by 2,505.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after buying an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Grindr by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grindr in the first quarter worth $197,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.