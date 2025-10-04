Wall Street Zen Upgrades US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on USAU. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on US Gold from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of US Gold in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on US Gold from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

US Gold Stock Up 8.3%

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $17.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.84. US Gold has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Gold will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of US Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of US Gold by 109.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in US Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in US Gold by 41.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

