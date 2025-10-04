Wall Street Zen Upgrades Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to “Hold”

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $55.98 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Motco lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

