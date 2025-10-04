Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Seaport Global Securities Analyst Says

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Seaport Global Securities from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Seaport Global Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,141,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anton J. Levy acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 949,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,000. This represents a 8.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,115 shares of company stock valued at $17,818,490. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

