Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Waterdrop in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Waterdrop

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

WDH stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $701.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Waterdrop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $156,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $372,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.