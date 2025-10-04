Waycross Partners LLC Purchases 5,634 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after buying an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $219.51 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.02. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,845,122 shares of company stock worth $4,731,747,929. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

