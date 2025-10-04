Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,615 Visteon Corporation $VC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,727,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after purchasing an additional 279,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Visteon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after purchasing an additional 156,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 5.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 281,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Visteon from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.08.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $524,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,519.76. This trade represents a 60.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,560. This represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,295. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. Visteon Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Visteon has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

