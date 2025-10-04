WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.67.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $215.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.79. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $228.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.25%.

In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.77, for a total transaction of $966,040.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,761.32. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 10,325 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $2,338,096.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,706 shares in the company, valued at $10,350,123.70. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,131 shares of company stock worth $30,384,421. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

