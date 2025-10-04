What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for NIKE Q2 Earnings?

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $84.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the sale, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 388.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 109,628.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 47.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

