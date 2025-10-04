WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of WISeKey International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WISeKey International

WISeKey International Stock Down 2.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WISeKey International

WKEY opened at $6.94 on Friday. WISeKey International has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKEY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WISeKey International during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WISeKey International during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 62.1% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

WISeKey International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.