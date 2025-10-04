Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 4.2%

NYSE:WWW opened at $25.34 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 4.73%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the sale, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,373.12. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 48.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Further Reading

