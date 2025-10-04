Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Yalla Group Trading Up 0.4%

YALA stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Yalla Group by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter valued at $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yalla Group by 1,200.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

