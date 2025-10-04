Zillow Group, Inc. $Z Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 715,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 145,038 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 352.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $79,125.06. Following the sale, the director owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,550.28. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $2,249,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,298.54. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on Z. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ Z opened at $76.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.35, a PEG ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 2.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $93.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

