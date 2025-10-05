2,539 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 141.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,481,000 after buying an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 681.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,072,000 after acquiring an additional 455,276 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,577,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,594,000 after purchasing an additional 437,242 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

A stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

