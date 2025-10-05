884 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,102,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,130,770,000 after acquiring an additional 810,504 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $236,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.2% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the second quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares valued at $225,623,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.22.

View Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1%

AVGO opened at $338.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $318.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.77. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.