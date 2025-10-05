Access Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 111.8% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% in the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $256.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.44, for a total transaction of $149,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,799.04. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $25,042.39. Following the sale, the director owned 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

