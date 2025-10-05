AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 target price on the stock.

AdvancedAdvT Stock Performance

Shares of ADVT opened at GBX 190 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.35. The firm has a market cap of £259.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 0.52. AdvancedAdvT has a 12-month low of GBX 120.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 215.

AdvancedAdvT Company Profile

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

