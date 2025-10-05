AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVT) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AdvancedAdvT (LON:ADVTFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 target price on the stock.

Shares of ADVT opened at GBX 190 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 194.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 172.35. The firm has a market cap of £259.21 million, a PE ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 0.52. AdvancedAdvT has a 12-month low of GBX 120.25 and a 12-month high of GBX 215.

AdvancedAdvT Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share or debt purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Marwyn Acquisition Company I Limited and changed its name to AdvancedAdvT Limited in March 2021.

