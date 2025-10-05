Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, October 6th. Analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $11.4650 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AEHR opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $929.67 million, a P/E ratio of -238.60 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $34.35.

In other news, VP Alistair N. Sporck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $42,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,317.04. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $356,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,162.29. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $506,830 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

