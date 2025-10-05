AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 625 in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AJB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 410 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 440 to GBX 460 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 to GBX 490 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.67.

AJB opened at GBX 540 on Friday. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 558.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 480.87. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2,501.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 513 per share, with a total value of £436,050. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

