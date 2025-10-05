Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Seek First Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 88,003 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,774,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.63.

Shares of MSFT opened at $517.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.83 and a 200-day moving average of $467.17.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

