Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $89,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 107.9% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 73.0% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $246.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $256.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

