Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,219 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 91,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock worth $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $256.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Melius Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.76.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.