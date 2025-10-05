Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.6% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $245.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.25 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $256.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

