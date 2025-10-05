Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

Get BCE alerts:

BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Saturday, September 27th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

BCE Stock Up 0.6%

BCE stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. BCE has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.63.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS.

Institutional Trading of BCE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,658 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 108,040.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in BCE by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 437.93%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

