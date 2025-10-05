Analysts Offer Predictions for Sands China FY2025 Earnings

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sands China in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Sands China’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sands China’s FY2026 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Sands China Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. Sands China has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

