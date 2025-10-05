Analysts Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) PT at $11.20

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Down 0.5%

RWAY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 51.03%.The company had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.27 million. Analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 69.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $4,551,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth about $176,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

