Apple Inc. $AAPL is Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $258.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.49.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

