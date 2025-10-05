AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $22,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 107.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

