ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Copart by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Copart by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Copart by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

