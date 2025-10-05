ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 106,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:DECK opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.72 and a 52-week high of $223.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

