ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp $KEY

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 276,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $317,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,363.73. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.0%

KEY opened at $18.63 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -266.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.