ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 222.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,475,993.99. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 339.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

