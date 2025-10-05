ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,457 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,092,693 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $959,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610,688 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $33,582,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,726.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,062 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,038 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth about $10,204,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

