ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 2,020 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after purchasing an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 52.7% in the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,402,000 after purchasing an additional 633,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,799,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,918,000 after purchasing an additional 585,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,499,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,884,000 after purchasing an additional 532,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.67.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $296.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.30 and a 1-year high of $302.00.

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,637,913. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

