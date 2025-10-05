ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 4,237 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOC. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 103,600.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 80.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 27.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $19.39 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This trade represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

