ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 485 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $31.91 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $998.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pinterest

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $3,568,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 967,635 shares of company stock valued at $34,866,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.