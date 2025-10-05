ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 56,314 Shares of Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 136.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Avantor by 3,491.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Avantor by 11.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 615,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,450 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Avantor by 137.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Avantor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

Get Our Latest Report on AVTR

Avantor Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.