ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 5,671 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 312.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,198,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,232 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reddit by 10.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,357,000 after acquiring an additional 389,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reddit by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Reddit by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,612,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,099,000 after acquiring an additional 883,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Reddit from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.58.

Reddit Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of RDDT stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.56. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $3,601,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 208,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,651,627.52. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 30,741 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total value of $7,909,044.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,295,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,426,647.04. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,834 shares of company stock valued at $86,512,599. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

