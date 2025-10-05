ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Grab were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Grab alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,349,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,598 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,277 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Grab by 559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,773,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,504,799 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grab by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after buying an additional 1,473,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GRAB. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Grab Trading Up 1.8%

Grab stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.65%.The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Grab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.