ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stake in International Paper Company $IP

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after buying an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,798,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,426,000 after buying an additional 4,201,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after buying an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Paper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after buying an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,040,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,941,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Zacks Research lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $47.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently -1,850.00%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

