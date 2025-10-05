ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases 1,622 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,171,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,665,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.0%

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.07. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

