ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases 97 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $562.00 to $550.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $635.27.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $499.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $522.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $492.25 and a 52-week high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

