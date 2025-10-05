ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Raises Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,813,445,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,308,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,218,084,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,354,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,735,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,941,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,727,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,278,000 after buying an additional 90,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.81.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $152.31 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.36.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639. Company insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

