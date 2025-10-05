ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Raises Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 234.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $314.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.59 and a 1 year high of $403.58.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 39.80%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total transaction of $561,075.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,080 shares of company stock worth $1,097,290. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

