ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,653 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HST. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

