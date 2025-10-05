ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 186 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its stake in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in BXP were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,001,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,461,000 after buying an additional 17,385 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of BXP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of BXP in the 1st quarter valued at $14,737,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of BXP by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 124,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BXP by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BXP from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BXP from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BXP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Compass Point lowered shares of BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BXP in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BXP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $75.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2,519.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $90.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.63.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. BXP had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $868.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.92 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.690-1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,333.33%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

