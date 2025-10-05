ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 3,599 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 18.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,446,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 32.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $220.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $174.97 and a one year high of $230.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.83%.Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,400 shares of company stock worth $2,891,288 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Stephens began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.83.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

