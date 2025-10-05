B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bitcoin Depot

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BTM. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of BTM opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. Bitcoin Depot has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $6.88.

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $92,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 147,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,031.96. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,000. Company insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter valued at $74,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

